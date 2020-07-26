Previous
Tasmanian Devil by gosia
Tasmanian Devil

As scary as they may be viewed, to me, they are just cute.
I took this photo in the rescue wildlife park in Hobart.
Gosia

bruni ace
If this animal came across my path, as some wild boars on vacation in Germany, I would be scared out of my wits. fav.
July 26th, 2020  
