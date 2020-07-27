Previous
Eastern Rosella by gosia
201 / 365

Eastern Rosella

This parrot isnative to the southeast of the Australian continent and to Tasmania.
27th July 2020 27th Jul 20

Gosia

ace
@gosia
I joined 365 five years ago but took the break last August. In the meantime, we moved from Perth in Western Australia to Tasmania. We...
Babs ace
Oh well spotted, they are such bashful birds and not easy to photograph. They appear in our garden quite often but you have to be sneaky to get a shot of them.
July 27th, 2020  
Santina ace
wow, great capture, I love its colorful plumage
July 27th, 2020  
Ethel ace
My favourite parrot. They are so shy, I wonder how you got such a lovely photo.
July 27th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
