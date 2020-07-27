Sign up
201 / 365
Eastern Rosella
This parrot isnative to the southeast of the Australian continent and to Tasmania.
27th July 2020
27th Jul 20
Gosia
ace
@gosia
I joined 365 five years ago but took the break last August. In the meantime, we moved from Perth in Western Australia to Tasmania. We...
1405
photos
64
followers
67
following
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
2019-2020
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
24th July 2020 1:38pm
nature
parrot
bird
fauna
tasmania
Babs
ace
Oh well spotted, they are such bashful birds and not easy to photograph. They appear in our garden quite often but you have to be sneaky to get a shot of them.
July 27th, 2020
Santina
ace
wow, great capture, I love its colorful plumage
July 27th, 2020
Ethel
ace
My favourite parrot. They are so shy, I wonder how you got such a lovely photo.
July 27th, 2020
