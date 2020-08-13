Sign up
218 / 365
Just about to say something...
I needed to stop the car to take this photo...
13th August 2020
13th Aug 20
Gosia
ace
@gosia
I joined 365 five years ago but took the break last August. In the meantime, we moved from Perth in Western Australia to Tasmania. We...
1422
photos
67
followers
69
following
Tags
nature
,
animal
,
fun
,
farm
Krista Marson
ace
Omg, those horns!
August 14th, 2020
Peter Dulis
ace
fabulous fav :)
August 14th, 2020
