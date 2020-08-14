Previous
Alpacas by gosia
219 / 365

Alpacas

Alpacas' farms are quite common in Huon Valley. I walked closer to the fence to have a better view of one of them when these three alpacas approached me with the curious faces.
14th August 2020 14th Aug 20

Gosia

@gosia
I joined 365 five years ago but took the break last August. In the meantime, we moved from Perth in Western Australia to Tasmania. We...
Beryl Lloyd ace
A wonderful capture - they are so nosey and want good view of you too !!
August 16th, 2020  
