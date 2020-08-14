Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
219 / 365
Alpacas
Alpacas' farms are quite common in Huon Valley. I walked closer to the fence to have a better view of one of them when these three alpacas approached me with the curious faces.
14th August 2020
14th Aug 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Gosia
ace
@gosia
I joined 365 five years ago but took the break last August. In the meantime, we moved from Perth in Western Australia to Tasmania. We...
1423
photos
67
followers
69
following
60% complete
View this month »
212
213
214
215
216
217
218
219
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
2019-2020
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
14th August 2020 10:08am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
farm
,
alpacas
,
tasmania
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A wonderful capture - they are so nosey and want good view of you too !!
August 16th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close