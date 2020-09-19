Previous
Next
Lake Pedder in the pure Tasmanian wilderness by gosia
255 / 365

Lake Pedder in the pure Tasmanian wilderness

19th September 2020 19th Sep 20

Gosia

ace
@gosia
I joined 365 five years ago but took the break last August. In the meantime, we moved from Perth in Western Australia to Tasmania. We...
69% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
What a wonderful view, the water looks so calm.
September 21st, 2020  
PhylM-S ace
Amazing landscape.
September 21st, 2020  
Sylvia du Toit
Fav
September 21st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise