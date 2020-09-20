Previous
Next
St Anne Peak by gosia
256 / 365

St Anne Peak

It is a view on the highest peak in the Southwest National Park, 1423 m above sea level. There is a 15 kilometres, around ten-hour walk trail on its peak. It is not easy, in a completely remote area, but the challenge brings a lot of hikkers here.
20th September 2020 20th Sep 20

Gosia

ace
@gosia
I joined 365 five years ago but took the break last August. In the meantime, we moved from Perth in Western Australia to Tasmania. We...
70% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise