265 / 365
Even moss can look interesting
29th September 2020
29th Sep 20
1
0
Gosia
ace
@gosia
I joined 365 six years ago but took a couple of breaks. We moved from Perth in Western Australia to Tasmania in 2019.
1469
photos
72
followers
73
following
72% complete
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
2019-2020
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
14th September 2020 9:46am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
nature
,
forest
,
flora
Diana
ace
Lovely close up and details.
October 1st, 2020
