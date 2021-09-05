Sign up
Photo 575
Wineglass Bay
It is a view on the famous Wineglass Bay in Freycinet NP on the east coast of Tasmania. I only got to the lookout but hikers are able to go for a multi-day walk around the peninsula ( caring all the camping gears)
5th September 2021
5th Sep 21
Gosia
ace
@gosia
I joined 365 six years ago but took a couple of breaks. We moved from Perth in Western Australia to Tasmania in 2019. We actually...
1779
photos
81
followers
84
following
157% complete
568
569
570
571
572
573
574
575
Views
5
2019-2020
E-M1MarkII
22nd August 2021 11:26am
Tags
landscape
,
bay
,
hike
,
tasmania
