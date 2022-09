The longest fence in the world

It is hard to imagine a fence running for over 5 thousand kilometers across the large part of the Australian continent. Initially, in 1880, was build to protect the southern part of the land from rabbits. In 1900 the fence has been upgraded to provide the barrier against dingos. The fence is still kept maintained and functional. These wooden poles are made from ironwood tree, the hardest wood in the world.

That part of the fence can be seen near Coober Pedy, in South Australia.