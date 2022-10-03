Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 629
Valley of the Winds
These dome-shaped rock formations are the part of 36 rocks called Kata-Tjuta, not far from Uluru rock. The tallest got the height of 546m. There is a walk trail among some of the rocks.
3rd October 2022
3rd Oct 22
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Gosia
ace
@gosia
September 2022 Last year I took a much longer break from posting and following than I expected but I am back. Still living in Tasmania...
1833
photos
60
followers
74
following
172% complete
View this month »
622
623
624
625
626
627
628
629
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
2019-2020
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
8th August 2022 4:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
australia
,
trip
Issi Bannerman
ace
Wow, so atmospheric and just so bright!
October 3rd, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close