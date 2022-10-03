Previous
Valley of the Winds by gosia
Photo 629

Valley of the Winds

These dome-shaped rock formations are the part of 36 rocks called Kata-Tjuta, not far from Uluru rock. The tallest got the height of 546m. There is a walk trail among some of the rocks.
3rd October 2022 3rd Oct 22

Gosia

@gosia
September 2022 Last year I took a much longer break from posting and following than I expected but I am back. Still living in Tasmania...
Issi Bannerman
Wow, so atmospheric and just so bright!
October 3rd, 2022  
