Previous
Next
Walpa Gorge, Kata Tjuta by gosia
Photo 630

Walpa Gorge, Kata Tjuta

One of the walks in Kata Tjuta ( rocks formation near Uluru) leading to that beautiful gorge, even more amazing with the reflection in the pothole.
4th October 2022 4th Oct 22

Gosia

ace
@gosia
September 2022 Last year I took a much longer break from posting and following than I expected but I am back. Still living in Tasmania...
172% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Lovely scene and beautiful reflections.
October 4th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise