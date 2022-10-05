Previous
Sunset over Uluru by gosia
Sunset over Uluru

Every morning and the evening this famous rock formation gather tourists to admire sunrise or sunset. The rock changing color, depends of the time of the day, clouds and when sun setting down.
5th October 2022 5th Oct 22

Gosia

@gosia
September 2022 Last year I took a much longer break from posting and following than I expected but I am back. Still living in Tasmania...
