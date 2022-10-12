Previous
West MacDonnell Ranges-Standley Chasm by gosia
Photo 638

West MacDonnell Ranges-Standley Chasm

Standley Chasm, an icon of Central Australia, known as "Gap of Water"
12th October 2022 12th Oct 22

Gosia

@gosia
September 2022 Last year I took a much longer break from posting and following than I expected but I am back. Still living in Tasmania...
narayani
Another beautiful shot! I’m loving your holiday photos.
October 12th, 2022  
Diana ace
What a wonderful scene and capture!
October 12th, 2022  
