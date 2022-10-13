Sign up
Photo 639
Fauna of Central Australia
Winter wildflowers, amazing eucalyptus trunk and oldest plants-cycadas are also seen in the arid lands of Central Australia
13th October 2022
13th Oct 22
Gosia
ace
@gosia
September 2022 Last year I took a much longer break from posting and following than I expected but I am back. Still living in Tasmania...
Tags
australia
,
trip
Diana
ace
Such gorgeous shots in your beautiful collage.
October 13th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Love the subtle colours in this collage with a lovely display of plant-life.
October 13th, 2022
