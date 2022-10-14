Previous
Next
Flying foxes by gosia
Photo 640

Flying foxes

Flying foxes are bats, also known as fruit-bats. During the day, they like to hang up-side down. But they are not asleep, noise they are making is heard from the far distance.
14th October 2022 14th Oct 22

Gosia

ace
@gosia
September 2022 Last year I took a much longer break from posting and following than I expected but I am back. Still living in Tasmania...
175% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Not exactly "bats in the Belfry." but an amazing cluster of bats just hanging around having a great chinwag by your comment! fav
October 14th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise