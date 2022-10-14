Sign up
Photo 640
Flying foxes
Flying foxes are bats, also known as fruit-bats. During the day, they like to hang up-side down. But they are not asleep, noise they are making is heard from the far distance.
14th October 2022
14th Oct 22
1
1
Gosia
ace
@gosia
September 2022 Last year I took a much longer break from posting and following than I expected but I am back. Still living in Tasmania...
1844
photos
62
followers
74
following
633
634
635
636
637
638
639
640
Tags
australia
,
trip
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Not exactly "bats in the Belfry." but an amazing cluster of bats just hanging around having a great chinwag by your comment! fav
October 14th, 2022
