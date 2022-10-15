Previous
Zebra Finch by gosia
Photo 641

Zebra Finch

These birds are common in Central Australia.
15th October 2022 15th Oct 22

Gosia

Diana ace
Gorgeous bird and capture!! A few years ago I had one in my garden. It must have escaped it's cage, I was so delighted to get a few shots of it 😊
October 15th, 2022  
Babs ace
Isn't she a beauty, I love the colour of her lipstick, ha ha
October 15th, 2022  
Wylie ace
@onewing I believe this beauty would be a boy Babs! Lots of them, but so fast they're hard to capture, this is a beauty. fav
October 15th, 2022  
