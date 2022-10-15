Sign up
Photo 641
Zebra Finch
These birds are common in Central Australia.
15th October 2022
15th Oct 22
3
2
Gosia
ace
@gosia
September 2022 Last year I took a much longer break from posting and following than I expected but I am back. Still living in Tasmania...
1845
photos
62
followers
74
following
175% complete
View this month »
634
635
636
637
638
639
640
641
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
2019-2020
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
12th August 2022 12:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
australia
,
trip
Diana
ace
Gorgeous bird and capture!! A few years ago I had one in my garden. It must have escaped it's cage, I was so delighted to get a few shots of it 😊
October 15th, 2022
Babs
ace
Isn't she a beauty, I love the colour of her lipstick, ha ha
October 15th, 2022
Wylie
ace
@onewing
I believe this beauty would be a boy Babs! Lots of them, but so fast they're hard to capture, this is a beauty. fav
October 15th, 2022
Leave a Comment
