Rock pools in Litchfield by gosia
Rock pools in Litchfield

These rock pools are so inviting to sit and cool down.
18th October 2022 18th Oct 22

Gosia

ace
@gosia
September 2022 Last year I took a much longer break from posting and following than I expected but I am back. Still living in Tasmania...
Issi Bannerman ace
That looks fabulous!
October 18th, 2022  
Wylie ace
Well you are really getting around. Been sometime since I was taken here for a swim and I was assured that crocodiles can't climb!
October 18th, 2022  
