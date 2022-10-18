Sign up
Photo 644
Rock pools in Litchfield
These rock pools are so inviting to sit and cool down.
18th October 2022
18th Oct 22
Gosia
ace
@gosia
September 2022 Last year I took a much longer break from posting and following than I expected but I am back. Still living in Tasmania...
1848
photos
62
followers
74
following
Tags
australia
,
trip
Issi Bannerman
ace
That looks fabulous!
October 18th, 2022
Wylie
ace
Well you are really getting around. Been sometime since I was taken here for a swim and I was assured that crocodiles can't climb!
October 18th, 2022
