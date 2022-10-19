Previous
Palm tree and a bird by gosia
Palm tree and a bird

Not sure what kind of bird and I found the combination of colors amazing.
19th October 2022 19th Oct 22

Gosia

@gosia
September 2022 Last year I took a much longer break from posting and following than I expected but I am back. Still living in Tasmania...
Beryl Lloyd ace
A delightful sight - all those berries , but for how long as the bird has found them!
October 19th, 2022  
Issi Bannerman ace
Super combo! A feast for the eyes and the bird!
October 19th, 2022  
