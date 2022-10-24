Previous
Comb-Crested jacana by gosia
Photo 650

Comb-Crested jacana

I am still cruising on Corroboree Billabong waters in Northern Territory. This is Comb-crested jacana, bird which walks on the large water lily leaves but from the distance it often look like he walks on water surface.
24th October 2022 24th Oct 22

Gosia

Photo Details

