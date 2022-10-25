Previous
White bellied sea eagle by gosia
Photo 651

White bellied sea eagle

Magnificat bird
25th October 2022 25th Oct 22

Gosia

ace
@gosia
September 2022 Last year I took a much longer break from posting and following than I expected but I am back. Still living in Tasmania...
Diana ace
Fabulous shot of this lovely bird, it seems pretty big!
October 25th, 2022  
AgaLivingLite
Great detail !
October 25th, 2022  
