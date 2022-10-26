Sign up
Photo 652
Saltwater Crocodile
There is not shortage of saltwater crocodiles in Northern Territory waterways, billabongs, rivers.
26th October 2022
26th Oct 22
2
2
Gosia
ace
@gosia
September 2022 Last year I took a much longer break from posting and following than I expected but I am back. Still living in Tasmania...
1856
photos
64
followers
75
following
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
2019-2020
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
22nd August 2022 6:31pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
australia
,
trip
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Super capture -but too close for comfort!!!!!! fav
October 26th, 2022
Peter Dulis
ace
yikes
October 26th, 2022
