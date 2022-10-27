Previous
Kakadu National Park by gosia
Photo 653

Kakadu National Park

We are still in Northern Territory, exploring amazing rock formations in Kakadu National Park called Nourlangie. As a tourist, we are allowed to view some of the extremely old Aboriginal art sites.
27th October 2022 27th Oct 22

Gosia

Photo Details

Diana ace
That must be a wonderful experience! Love this shot of the shapes and boulders.
October 27th, 2022  
narayani
Isn’t it wonderful to see the artwork
October 27th, 2022  
