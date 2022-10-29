Previous
Next
Plumed Whilstling-Ducks by gosia
Photo 655

Plumed Whilstling-Ducks

Just one is watching, rest of them busy...They are very common in Kakadu.
29th October 2022 29th Oct 22

Gosia

ace
@gosia
September 2022 Last year I took a much longer break from posting and following than I expected but I am back. Still living in Tasmania...
179% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise