Yellow Waters by gosia
Yellow Waters

Yellow Waters is a name of extensive wetlands in Kakadu, Northern Territory. It is World Heritage area.Tourists are carried on these slowly moving boats for a couple of hours to view amazing landscape with its unique flora and fauna.
Gosia

