Pandanus by gosia
Pandanus

Palm-like tropical plant.
31st October 2022 31st Oct 22

Gosia

ace
@gosia
September 2022 Last year I took a much longer break from posting and following than I expected but I am back. Still living in Tasmania...
Issi Bannerman ace
Lovely image of this interesting plant.
November 1st, 2022  
Diana ace
Fabulous shot of this unusual looking plant, great reflections too.
November 1st, 2022  
Babs ace
Gorgeous reflections
November 1st, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So unusual rising from the swamp - with great reflections
November 1st, 2022  
