Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 657
Pandanus
Palm-like tropical plant.
31st October 2022
31st Oct 22
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Gosia
ace
@gosia
September 2022 Last year I took a much longer break from posting and following than I expected but I am back. Still living in Tasmania...
1861
photos
64
followers
75
following
180% complete
View this month »
650
651
652
653
654
655
656
657
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Album
2019-2020
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
25th August 2022 6:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
australia
,
trip
Issi Bannerman
ace
Lovely image of this interesting plant.
November 1st, 2022
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot of this unusual looking plant, great reflections too.
November 1st, 2022
Babs
ace
Gorgeous reflections
November 1st, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So unusual rising from the swamp - with great reflections
November 1st, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close