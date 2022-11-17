Sign up
Photo 674
Blue-faced honeyeater
I never seen that bird before but it is my first visit to Queensland so I do expect to see more interesting birds.
17th November 2022
17th Nov 22
4
3
Gosia
ace
@gosia
September 2022 Last year I took a much longer break from posting and following than I expected but I am back. Still living in Tasmania...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
2019-2020
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
5th September 2022 8:18am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
australia
,
trip
Pigeons Farm
ace
Such a fabulous bird and you captured him so well. Gorgeous!
November 17th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
What a pretty boy! great capture - fav
November 17th, 2022
Issi Bannerman
ace
Gorgeous bird! Great photo.
November 17th, 2022
Wylie
ace
great shot of this beauty
November 17th, 2022
