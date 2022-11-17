Previous
Blue-faced honeyeater by gosia
Blue-faced honeyeater

I never seen that bird before but it is my first visit to Queensland so I do expect to see more interesting birds.
17th November 2022 17th Nov 22

Gosia

Such a fabulous bird and you captured him so well. Gorgeous!
November 17th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
What a pretty boy! great capture - fav
November 17th, 2022  
Issi Bannerman ace
Gorgeous bird! Great photo.
November 17th, 2022  
Wylie ace
great shot of this beauty
November 17th, 2022  
