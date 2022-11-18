Previous
Kangaroos at dinnertime by gosia
Photo 675

Kangaroos at dinnertime

There is not many kangaroos in Tasmania and I used to see them in large numbers in Western Australia where I lived before moving to Tassie.
I was happy to spot them in Queensland.
Gosia

