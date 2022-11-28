Previous
Dingos on Fraser Island by gosia
Dingos on Fraser Island

Fraser Island dingoes are protected. Due to the remoteness of the island, they have the ability to become the purest strain of dingo on the eastern seaboard. They spend a lot of time on the beach; often walking up to 40 kilometres a day.
Adult dingoes are about the size of a medium dog: standing around 60cm high, 1.2m long and have an average weight of around 18kg.
Dingoes don’t bark but howl like wolves. 
There is estimated to be around 25 to 30 packs on Fraser Island, each containing 3 to 12 dingoes.
The dingo breeds only once a year with pups born during the winter months.
Dingoes are most active at dawn and dusk, when they hunt for food alone or in small packs.As Australia’s largest terrestrial carnivores, they love meat. Diets include kangaroos, wombats and other small mammals
Gosia

ace
@gosia
