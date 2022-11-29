Previous
Rainforest by gosia
Photo 686

Rainforest

Fraser island is unique being a large island made purely of sand. More amazingly, its covered with rainforest including trees called satinays or Syncarpia hillii. Some of them are over 1000 years old, with their canopy reaching up to 50 metres high.
29th November 2022 29th Nov 22

Gosia

Wylie ace
Such beautiful trees/forest. fav
November 29th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful ! fav
November 29th, 2022  
