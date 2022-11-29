Sign up
Photo 686
Rainforest
Fraser island is unique being a large island made purely of sand. More amazingly, its covered with rainforest including trees called satinays or Syncarpia hillii. Some of them are over 1000 years old, with their canopy reaching up to 50 metres high.
29th November 2022
29th Nov 22
2
2
Gosia
ace
@gosia
September 2022 Last year I took a much longer break from posting and following than I expected but I am back. Still living in Tasmania...
1890
photos
65
followers
73
following
679
680
681
682
683
684
685
686
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
2019-2020
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
6th September 2022 11:14am
australia
,
trip
Wylie
ace
Such beautiful trees/forest. fav
November 29th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful ! fav
November 29th, 2022
