Previous
Next
Gold Coast by gosia
Photo 687

Gold Coast

I have seen Gold Coast on photos but only in the real life I actually got a feeling that these building growing out of the beach.
My second thought was "I rather be in the forest..."
30th November 2022 30th Nov 22

Gosia

ace
@gosia
September 2022 Last year I took a much longer break from posting and following than I expected but I am back. Still living in Tasmania...
188% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Wylie ace
A forest of buildings, Interesting but quite awful aren't they!
December 1st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise