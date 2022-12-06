Sign up
Photo 692
Pearl and Hope
Our first stop in NSW was Koala Garden in Tuckurimba. We were lucky to observe Pearl and Hope. It was an amazing experience. Thanks Katrina
@KoalaGardens
6th December 2022
6th Dec 22
Gosia
ace
@gosia
September 2022 Last year I took a much longer break from posting and following than I expected but I am back. Still living in Tasmania...
1896
photos
66
followers
73
following
189% complete
View this month »
685
686
687
688
689
690
691
692
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
2019-2020
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
12th September 2022 11:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beryl Lloyd
ace
What a lovely experience and a lovely shot of the two!
December 6th, 2022
Diana
ace
I am so envious! Such a wonderful capture of the two.
December 6th, 2022
