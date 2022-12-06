Previous
Pearl and Hope by gosia
Pearl and Hope

Our first stop in NSW was Koala Garden in Tuckurimba. We were lucky to observe Pearl and Hope. It was an amazing experience. Thanks Katrina @KoalaGardens
6th December 2022 6th Dec 22

Gosia

@gosia
September 2022 Last year I took a much longer break from posting and following than I expected but I am back. Still living in Tasmania...
Beryl Lloyd ace
What a lovely experience and a lovely shot of the two!
December 6th, 2022  
Diana ace
I am so envious! Such a wonderful capture of the two.
December 6th, 2022  
