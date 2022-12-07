Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 694
Sunset over the Bridge
It is not too difficult to guess that we arrived at Sydney. I did not dare to drive across the city, we used public transport which was quite convenient. After weeks spent in the outback, visiting Sydney was a change.
7th December 2022
7th Dec 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Gosia
ace
@gosia
September 2022 Last year I took a much longer break from posting and following than I expected but I am back. Still living in Tasmania...
1898
photos
66
followers
73
following
190% complete
View this month »
687
688
689
690
691
692
693
694
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
2019-2020
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
14th September 2022 5:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
australia
,
trip
Wylie
ace
Definitely avoid driving in the city! lovely shot of the Bridge.
December 8th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close