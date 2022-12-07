Previous
Sunset over the Bridge by gosia
Photo 694

Sunset over the Bridge

It is not too difficult to guess that we arrived at Sydney. I did not dare to drive across the city, we used public transport which was quite convenient. After weeks spent in the outback, visiting Sydney was a change.
7th December 2022 7th Dec 22

Gosia

@gosia
September 2022 Last year I took a much longer break from posting and following than I expected but I am back. Still living in Tasmania...
Wylie ace
Definitely avoid driving in the city! lovely shot of the Bridge.
December 8th, 2022  
