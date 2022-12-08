Sign up
Photo 695
Together
The best part of being in Sydney was the opportunity to spend time with my daughter, Ania, who lives here for many years.
8th December 2022
8th Dec 22
0
0
Gosia
ace
@gosia
September 2022 Last year I took a much longer break from posting and following than I expected but I am back. Still living in Tasmania...
1899
photos
66
followers
73
following
190% complete
View this month »
688
689
690
691
692
693
694
695
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
2019-2020
Taken
18th September 2022 7:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
australia
,
trip
