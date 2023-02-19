Previous
Balancing by gosia
Photo 768

Balancing

It was fun to build it.
19th February 2023 19th Feb 23

Gosia

ace
@gosia
September 2022 Last year I took a much longer break from posting and following than I expected but I am back. Still living in Tasmania...
narayani ace
Nice
February 22nd, 2023  
Judith Johnson ace
Ooh, nicely balanced
February 22nd, 2023  
bkb in the city
Very nice
February 22nd, 2023  
