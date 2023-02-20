Previous
It's me by gosia
It's me

We booked an electric quad raid near Margaret River on the west coast of Western Australia. The trail ran throughout the eucalyptus forest on the dirty paths so we got goggles and a face scarf. I have to say it was an adventure.
Gosia

