Photo 770
Sugarloaf
Very well recognised rock formation on the west coast of Western Australia, unique as a only breeding place ( apart from the tropics) for a Red-tailed tropic bird.
21st February 2023
21st Feb 23
0
1
Gosia
ace
@gosia
September 2022 Last year I took a much longer break from posting and following than I expected but I am back. Still living in Tasmania...
1974
photos
65
followers
73
following
210% complete
View this month »
763
764
765
766
767
768
769
770
Photo Details
Views
5
Fav's
1
Album
2019-2023
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
18th February 2023 12:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
australia
