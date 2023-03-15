Previous
Seppeltsfield winniary by gosia
Photo 792

Seppeltsfield winniary

We are driving back home for the last couple of weeks. One of the stops were in Barossa Valley famous for their well known Australian sparkling wine and Shiraz. The Seppeltsfield winery was established in 1851.
15th March 2023 15th Mar 23

Gosia

September 2022 Last year I took a much longer break from posting and following than I expected but I am back. Still living in Tasmania...
Pyrrhula
Great capture of this beautiful winery patio.
April 3rd, 2023  
