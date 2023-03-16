Previous
Lake Tyrrell by gosia
Lake Tyrrell

Salt lake in Victoria. In winter the surface is covered with a thin layer of water, haven for photography.
16th March 2023 16th Mar 23

Gosia

@gosia
September 2022 Last year I took a much longer break from posting and following than I expected but I am back. Still living in Tasmania...
narayani ace
Interesting image
April 4th, 2023  
