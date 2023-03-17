Previous
A snail by gosia
A snail

I captured these snails near salt lake, they seem well attached to the grass stem.
17th March 2023

Gosia

@gosia
September 2022 Last year I took a much longer break from posting and following than I expected but I am back. Still living in Tasmania...
Judith Johnson ace
Fantastic clarity
April 4th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Waw! great find and capture! fav
April 5th, 2023  
