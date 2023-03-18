Previous
Another silo art by gosia
Photo 795

Another silo art

I really like this one ( found in Sea Lake, Victoria)
18th March 2023 18th Mar 23

Gosia

Beryl Lloyd ace
How wonderful!
April 5th, 2023  
Babs ace
Fabulous silo art fav
April 5th, 2023  
