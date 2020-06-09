Sign up
Photo 1989
molten
another day, another beach....same ball though...
9th June 2020
9th Jun 20
3
3
Graeme Stevens
ace
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
2138
photos
266
followers
231
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
8th June 2020 3:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflection
,
sea
,
ball
,
beach
,
clouds
,
olympus
,
@graemestevens
,
lensball
,
lens ball
JackieR
ace
Beautiful, you get stunning shots as a bare foot photographer. Fav
June 9th, 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
freaking awesome
June 9th, 2020
Issi Bannerman
ace
Simply beautiful.
June 9th, 2020
