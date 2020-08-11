Sign up
Photo 2039
tea-rex
I'll see myself out...
11th August 2020
11th Aug 20
2
2
Graeme Stevens
ace
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
Tags
tea
spoon
dinosaur
olympus
dino
still life
tea cup
royal doulton
@graemestevens
Abhijit
August 11th, 2020
Annie D
ace
hahaha knew that tea-rex was yours
nice china - Royal Albert/Mikasa? :)
August 11th, 2020
