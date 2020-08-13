Sign up
Photo 2041
mask up asshole
It ain't difficult...and being considerate is dead sexy
13th August 2020
13th Aug 20
Graeme Stevens
ace
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
Tags
portrait
mask
olympus
self portrait
gun
pistol
selfie
gas mask
@graemestevens
fiveplustwo-floggingadeadhorse
ZambianLass
ace
Wow. This is brilliant.
August 13th, 2020
Richard Brown
ace
Well it looks like it's protecting your face! The rest of your body not so much.... Fav.
August 13th, 2020
