no shit by graemestevens
Photo 2042

no shit

And now it's the return of panic buying....there's so little toilet paper left that one of these days I'm going to end up unexpectedly fingering myself.
14th August 2020 14th Aug 20

Graeme Stevens

@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
Kathy A ace
I can’t stop laughing 🤣🤣🤣🤣
August 14th, 2020  
