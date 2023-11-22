Previous
the old goat by graemestevens
Photo 2374

the old goat

a dry still life…my favourite kind
22nd November 2023 22nd Nov 23

Graeme Stevens

@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
650% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jane Pittenger ace
I like the use of sc
November 22nd, 2023  
Annie D ace
a fabulous very still life :)
November 22nd, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Great shot.
November 22nd, 2023  
LManning (Laura) ace
Love the light rays, but I think the spiders are after your wine.
November 22nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise