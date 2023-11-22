Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2374
the old goat
a dry still life…my favourite kind
22nd November 2023
22nd Nov 23
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Graeme Stevens
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
2374
photos
184
followers
172
following
650% complete
View this month »
2367
2368
2369
2370
2371
2372
2373
2374
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
22nd November 2023 2:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
camera
,
wine
,
bottle
,
olympus
,
skull
,
goat
,
“still
,
life”
,
@graemestevens
Jane Pittenger
ace
I like the use of sc
November 22nd, 2023
Annie D
ace
a fabulous very still life :)
November 22nd, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Great shot.
November 22nd, 2023
LManning (Laura)
ace
Love the light rays, but I think the spiders are after your wine.
November 22nd, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close