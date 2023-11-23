difficult shapes and passive rhythms

I often find that you can’t beat a really pretentious title for an image, if nothing else it makes you feel alive. It also doubles as an album title for the iconic 80’s group China Crisis, so at best I’m recycling.



This was taken at a local surf spot called Graveyards. It’s impossible to get anywhere near the rocks when the tide is in and the surf is up….that and there’s bloody surfers everywhere.



There’s more of these shots over the next couple of days as well…sorry, but I got a couple of decent ones