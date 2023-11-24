Sign up
Photo 2376
difficult shapes and passive rhythms (2)
Like the hidden power of impending flatulence on curry night, I can’t begin to imagine the forces that can carve a rock the size of a large rock in to a crescent. Like Pac Man without his dentures.
24th November 2023
24th Nov 23
Graeme Stevens
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre.
2376
photos
183
followers
171
following
2369
2370
2371
2372
2373
2374
2375
2376
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
23rd November 2023 12:05pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
nature
,
rocks
,
olympus
,
mono
,
monochrome
,
bnw
,
@graemestevens
