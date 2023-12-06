Sign up
Previous
Photo 2384
escape room
yep…I got nothin’…grate shot though…
6th December 2023
6th Dec 23
4
1
Graeme Stevens
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
2384
photos
183
followers
171
following
2377
2378
2379
2380
2381
2382
2383
2384
Views
5
4
1
365
E-M10MarkII
5th December 2023 5:25pm
Tags
toy
,
olympus
,
grater
,
stormtrooper
,
“star
,
wars”
,
photography”
,
“toy
,
@graemestevens
Theresa
Good shot, good pun
December 6th, 2023
Brigette
ace
my clients wanted to do one of these escape rooms on our community outing .. we said no #meanies ;)
December 6th, 2023
Issi Bannerman
ace
Stuck in a grater. Not good.
December 6th, 2023
julia
ace
Great use of the grater..
December 6th, 2023
