Photo 2385
barbershop quartet
a spot of light beard care before heading out…
i have heard that there’s been a game of “pass the parcel” going on with those crazy kids over at Five Plus Two - if you want to see what was in the parcel when it got to me, feel free to click on the conveniently located link below:
https://365project.org/fiveplustwo/365/2023-12-10
10th December 2023
10th Dec 23
2
2
Graeme Stevens
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
Corinne C
ace
They are good helpers!
December 9th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
They seem to be taking their jobs seriously.
December 9th, 2023
