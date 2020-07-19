Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2442
Better Than a Pearl In an Oyster Any Day!
I came up with this idea a couple of weeks ago and am just now getting around to trying it out. I need more practice but am OK with this first attempt.
19th July 2020
19th Jul 20
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now in my ninth year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
4130
photos
132
followers
57
following
669% complete
View this month »
2435
2436
2437
2438
2439
2440
2441
2442
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
nik
,
grands
,
silverefex-fineartprocess
DaVette
She is a jewel!
July 20th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close